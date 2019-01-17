These are the Doncaster pubs where you can get FREE beer, cider and G&Ts until Sunday

One of Britain’s biggest pub companies is helping to cheer up the nation this January by giving away up to 33,000 free drinks until this Sunday.

Whether you fancy a pint, a gin and tonic, or if you’re doing Dry January, a non-alcoholic beer or soft drink, you can take up the offer from Ei Publican Partnerships.

Free beer!

You can pick from drinks including Coors Light, Carling, Rekorderlig Strawberry and Lime low alcohol cider, J2O, Strongbow, Bulmers, John Smiths, Amstel, Heineken 0.0, Guinness and Gordon’s gin.

You’ve got until January 20 to claim your free drink and you must download a voucher to your phone from www.freedrinkoffer.co.uk before showing it at your nearest participating watering hole.

Pubs in Doncaster include:

Urban Bar & Lounge

Staff of Life

Mallard

Bay Horse Inn

Horse & Groom Hotel

Find your nearest pub by entering your postcode at www.freedrinkoffer.co.uk

The pub company is giving us an excuse to visit our local in the New Year as part of its ‘Cheer Up January’ campaign.

Managing Director at Ei Publican Partnerships, Nick Light said: “We’re wishing everyone a Happy New Year and encouraging people to be social in January. The pub is the original social network, where you can catch up with friends and be a part of a local community and just because Christmas is over doesn’t mean you can’t go out and enjoy yourself. We recognise that many people are saving money in the New Year having indulged at Christmas so we’re making it easier by giving the nation a free drink.”

The offer is available at approximately 1,000 pubs across the UK, thanks to Ei Publican Partnerships, the UK’s largest leased and tenanted pub business.