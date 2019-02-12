These are 9 of the best teaching jobs on offer in Sheffield right now

Sheffield has numerous nurseries, primary, secondary schools and colleges with plenty of opportunities for teachers to change roles, or begin their new career path.

These are 9 of the best teaching jobs currently on offer, as advertised on the Sheffield City Council website. (https://jobs.sheffield.gov.uk/school_search_results.asp?pn=1&NAV=S)

Full time teacher - Stocksbridge Junior School

Cedar Road Stocksbridge Sheffield S36 1AS. Full-time teacher (Temporary). The post will be to cover maternity leave from September 2019 till 31st August 2020. Salary: Main pay scale.

Rainbow Forge Primary Academy - KS2 Teacher

Beighton Road, Hackenthorpe, Sheffield. S12 4LQ. Rainbow Forge Primary Academy, part of LEAD Academy Trust, is looking to appoint a KS2 teacher to work as a Phase Leader, with a TLR. Salary: 23,720 - 35,008.

Parkwood E-ACT Academy - Headteacher

Parkwood E-ACT Academy, Sheffield. “We are looking for an inspirational and ambitious Headteacher to start at the academy in September 2019 or sooner if possible.” Salary 76,466 - 90,773.

Yewlands Academy - Head Of Department English

Creswick Ln, Sheffield S35 8NN. “We wish to appoint an exceptional Head of English to lead the development and improvement of English within Yewlands Academy from September 2019 (or sooner).” Salary: 45,213 - 49,937.

Notre Dame High School - Maths Hub Lead

Fulwood Road Sheffield, S10 3BT. “The purpose of this role is to provide leadership for all activities of the South Yorkshire Maths Hub.” Salary: 53,724 - 59,265

Silverdale School - Head of Maths

Bents Crescent, Sheffield S11 9QH. “The successful applicant will be an excellent teacher. They will be innovative, dynamic and be committed to outstanding achievement for all students.” Salary: 23,720 - 35,088.

Westfield School - Teacher of Technology with Health & Social Care at KS4

Eckington Rd, Beighton, Sheffield S20 1HQ. “We are happy to receive applications from teachers with varying degrees of experience – from NQTs through to seasoned educators.” Salary: TMS - UPS

Halfway Nursery Infant School - Teacher for Year 2

8 Rotherham Rd N, Halfway, Sheffield S20 8GD. Teacher for Year 2 (temporary to cover maternity). Salary: Main Pay Scale 1 – 6. Closing Date: Monday February 25 at 12 noon.

St Thomas More Catholic Primary - Full time teacher

Creswick Ln, Sheffield S35 8NN. Full time teacher for September 2019. “The Governors wish to appoint an outstanding, enthusiastic and highly motivated teacher to join our team.” Salary: 23,720 - 35,008.

Click here for more information.


































