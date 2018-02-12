The top 5 places to eat in Sheffield for Pancake Day

Stuck for ideas where to go on Pancake Day tomorrow?

Fancy doing something different?

Check out our guide on the best pancakes in Sheffield.

1. Sheffield’s only specialist pancake and waffle house, The Cabin, is open 8am until 7.30pm for all your Canadian- themed pancake needs. Sweet and savoury toppings are on offer, such as chilli jam or chocolate sauce, along with traditional maple syrup. Lunchtime and evening booking is advised to avoid disappointment.

The Cabin-20-24 Fitzwilliam Gate, S1 4JH

2. If you fancy trying something a bit fancier than your average pancake, try the Botanists’ hanging version. A twist on their bestselling ‘hanging kebab’, mini pancakes are served on a hook with marshmallows, fresh strawberries and vanilla ice-cream, drizzled with hot molten chocolate sauce.

The Botanist- 5A Leopold Street, Sheffield S1 2JG

3. In the heart of Sheffield’s antique quarter is Four Corners Canteen, an independent café offering all you can eat pancakes for the bargain price of £5. Opening until 8pm, the long, cantina-style tables are designed to give a sociable feel.

Four Corners Canteen- 150 Abbeydale Road, S7 1FH

4. For a local flavour on the traditional pancake, Upshot Espresso are preparing Yorkshire Rhubarb to be served along with blood orange and pistachio crumble. Along with their specialty coffees, this is a must for any Sheffield coffee lover.

Upshot Espresso-355 Glossop Road S10 2HP

5. What’s better than a pancake? A pancake party. With a quirky industrial décor, Bill’s restaurant is hosting its annual pancake party. With sweet toppings such as lemon cheesecake and salted caramel on offer, Bill’s is a must for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Bill's- 2, Paul's Place, 127 Norfolk Street, Sheffield S1 2JF