The stunning Doncaster wildlife photo named among world’s best in 2018

This incredible photo taken at a Doncaster nature reserve has been named one of the world’s best wildlife photos of 2018.

The incredible shot of a harvest mouse crawling over a thistle was taken by photographer Mark Slater and was highly commended by judges in the Wild World photography contest.

READ MORE: Doncaster beauty revealed next to busy motorway

Mr Slater, who works for the Conservation Volunteer and is based at Potteric Carr nature reserve, said: 'The image was taken as part of a wider project on harvest mice.

“Due to loss of habitat they are becoming increasingly rare, as most of our natural species sadly are'

READ MORE: Half a century of Potteric Carr

The Wild World competition was held by the Society of International Nature and Wildlife Photographers with judges sifting through hundreds of entries from all over the world.

The winning photo was taken by by Des Glynn, of Claregalway, Ireland, of two finches fighting in his garden.

READ MORE: Booming bittern heard at Potteric Carr

Other stunning shortlisted photos included a bison and a stag fighting in a forest in Romania, a red ghost crab in West Bengal and a bear shaking itself dry near the Russian border in Finland.