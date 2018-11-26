Planning a trip to Sheffield’s National Videogame Museum? Here’s everything you need to know!

What is it?

The National Videogame Museum in Sheffield features dozens of games.

It is the UK’s only videogame museum and opened its doors in November 2018. It was previously based in Nottingham.

What’s in there?

It features dozens of playable consoles and arcade machines with classics such as Space Invaders and PacMan. A selection of titles made in Sheffield including Snake Pass, Monty Mole and Gang Beasts also feature. In total, there’s over a hundred different games.

The National Videogame Museum in Sheffield.

What else?

The museum celebrates all aspects of videogame culture and allows people of all ages to play, learn and have a go at sharing their own ideas. Bosses hope it will attract 50,000 people to the city each year.

Will I be able to play the games I play at home?

As well as classics, bosses want to introduce gamers to new games. “People who have bought Red Dead Redemption 2 can play that at home, said director Iain Simons.“Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto, Mario and Sonic are all brilliant games but it is a bit like being into only one type of music. There are loads of people out there making really interesting games.”

Anything else?

The NVM will show unfinished games in the hope of explaining how developers create them, thereby inspiring the next generation to make adventures of their own.

Is it all just about playing games?

No. Visitors will also be able to earn about the art, science and technology of videogames and find out who, how and why people made them.

Will I need lots of money to play the games?

You can leave your change at home, you won’t need it - you pay once and play all day.

Where is it?

Right in the middle of Sheffield. The address is Castle House, Angel Street, Sheffield, S3 8LN just a stone’s throw way from Castle Square Supertram stop.

How do I get there?

Public Transport

By Train - The NVM is a short 8 minute walk from the train station.

By Tram - Castle Square is the nearest tram stop to the NVM, it’s about a 30 second walk from the entrance.

By Bus – Numerous bus routes and services serve the venue with stops nearby.

What about parking?

There are no dedicated parking facilities but there are plenty of city centre car parks nearby. Coaches can drop off and pick up at the bus stops on Angel Street or the Haymarket. If you park at NCP Hartshead Square it’s a two minute walk from the museum and the venue is able to offer you 24 hour parking at £6.90. Ask at the box office for a car park validation ticket (subject to availability).

Can I have a party there?

Yes, the NVM hosts birthday parties. Up to 10 children can play all day and get one hour in the party room. More details from the NVM.

How about school trips?

Yes, the NVM welcomes school parties. The cost is £6 per child, with a minimum 15 children per school group. Contact the NVM for more details.

Is it suitable for SEN visitors?

The venue advises SEN educators to visit prior to booking to assess whether the galleries are suitable for students. The galleries can be unsuitable for light or noise sensitive guests.

Is there a gift shop?

Yes there is a shop within the venue.

What about the opening times?

Term Time:

Friday: 12pm - 5pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday: 10am - 5pm

School Holiday opening

During the school holidays in Sheffield the NVM is open all week between 10am and 5pm.

How much does it cost?

Prices: Buy online (before 11pm the day before you visit) and get 50p discount on every ticket.

Adult: £11

Child: £9

Concessions: £9

Under 5s: FREE

Carers: FREE

How do I get in touch with the NVM?

Email: help@thenvm.org

Telephone: 0114 321 0299

Website: www.thenvm.org