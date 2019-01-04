The is the number of people in Doncaster with disabled badges

The number of parking badges for people with disabilities has gone up in Doncaster in the past 12 months.

There are 14,331 people with a Blue Badge, according to the latest figures from the Department of Transport, compared to 13,883 in 2017.

A disabled badge

That's 4.6% of the population, higher than the rate for the whole of England of 4.2%.

READ MORE: Watch out as your favourite treacle tart could soon be taxed

Across the country, 2.35 million badges have been given out by local authorities to people with disabilities or individuals and organisations concerned with their care.

The badges allow the holders to park closer to their destination and remain for longer. They are valid for three years.

Blue Badges can be issued automatically to some people, such as those receiving higher levels of disability allowance or registered blind. Other badges are subject to further assessments.

In Doncaster, in the 12 months to March 2018, 5,352 new badges were issued, 3,126 automatically and 2,189 after a further assessment.

But the data shows that just 54% of those automatically eligible for a badge have one.

Kamran Mallick, Chief Executive of Disability Rights UK said that a difference in Blue Badge usage across the country was partly the result of the availability of accessible public transport. He said that people in rural areas were more dependent on cars.

He said: "The Blue Badge scheme is an important and essential part of ensuring that we, disabled people, can participate and live our lives in society.

"With public transport not universally accessible the use of a car is essential for many. Being able to park closer to the destination is essential for badge holders and can mean the difference between going out or not."

READ MORE: Pork scratchings and sardines are among the surprising superfoods set to take off over the next 12 months

In 2019 the scheme will be extended to allow people with 'hidden disabilities' such as autism and mental health problems to apply.

In launching the extension, the Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work, Sarah Newton said: "It is absolutely right that disabled people are able to go about their daily life without worrying about how they will get from one place to another.

"We're taking an important step forward in ensuring people with hidden disabilities get the support they need to live independently." Mr Mallick said the extension was a welcome change. He added: "If we are to truly have an inclusive society that works for everyone, the Blue Badge is an essential component of this."