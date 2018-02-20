Thanks to Doncaster’s deserving foster carers

Caring people who provide love and security to children when they need it most, were recognised for what they do at a special event.

Foster carers were thanked in style for their contributions to children’s and young people’s lives, at the annual Doncaster Children’s Services Trust STAR Awards.

The awards, that highlight the dedication of staff, partner organisations and foster carers, had over 170 nominations with around 40 individuals and teams making it to the final.

The title for ‘making a difference’ went to Ann Boyd, who with husband Martin, has helped numerous children move on to adoptive placements by providing an incredibly nurturing, loving home.

A foster carer of six years, Ann said: “It was a complete surprise to be nominated and absolutely lovely. I foster babies. What’s really satisfying is the feeling that you know that you’re doing something really important and laying the foundations for what comes next.”

Alison Hilton was commended for her dedication to children she has supported for seven years.

Susan and George Hughes, foster carers for nine years, were nominated for ‘partner or carer of the year’, but the title went to local police officer Rachel, who works with the Trust’s EPIC service.

Susan said: “I wanted to provide love, support and family to children and I do try to keep in touch with those we have fostered. It’s nice to see them blossom into happy, healthy kids.”

Trust Fostering’s pioneering Mockingbird team were thrilled to be ‘team of the year’ for their work with children, young people and families. The team is a mix of Trust staff and foster carers.

Runner up in the ‘improving people’s lives’ award was Janice Jinks, nominated for her warmth, ‘can do’ attitude and lust for life by colleague and fellow Mockingbird Hub Carer, Tracey Sinnott.

People from all backgrounds can make great carers. Visit www.trustfostering.co.uk or call 0808 129 2600