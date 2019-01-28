Tesco unions call for urgent meeting over fears of Doncaster job losses

Union bosses have called for urgent talks with supermarket giant Tesco – over fears that reports of 15,000 job cuts could see redundancies at its Doncaster distribution centre

Unite, Britain and Ireland’s largest union, has called for urgent talks after reports that the firm is planning widescale job losses.

The Tesco depot in Doncaster

The union is recognised at four distribution centres with about 1,000 members who deliver to stores across the UK including the Doncaster centre, which is based at Middle Bank.

The other centres are in Belfast, Didcot in Oxfordshire and Thurrock in Essex.

Unite national officer for retail distribution Adrian Jones said: “Our top priority this week is to arrange a meeting with Tesco’s management to get a clear picture of what the supermarket is planning, following media reports at the weekend that up to 15,000 jobs could be at risk.

“This is a very worrying time for our members who deliver to Tesco stores across the UK.

“While the reports centre on job losses in-store, such as at the bakeries and deli counters, we still need to know what this could mean for our members.

“What is required very quickly from Tesco is clarity on its intentions going forward.

“We will be giving our members, who are employed directly by Tesco, maximum support in the days and weeks ahead.”

Tesco is the UK's biggest grocery chain and employs 324,000 in the UK and Ireland. It is trying to save £1.5bn.