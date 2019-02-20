Terrified Doncaster man ‘handcuffed and pushed inside van’ by kidnapping gang 

A terrified man was handcuffed and pushed into a van by a gang during an attempted kidnapping in broad day light.

The victim, aged in his 40s, was outside a home in Apple Grove, Auckley, when he was approached by a number of men unknown to him.

He was handcuffed and then pushed into the back of his own vehicle, a white coloured van.

The victim managed to break free from the group, who then fled the scene in the van, taking his phone, bankcards and house keys.

The attack happened on Thursday, February 7, between 4pm and 4.30pm, and the vehicle was later found abandoned on Hayfield Lane.

Those responsible are still at large and police have today issued an e-fit picture of one of the suspects.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are carrying out enquiries and have released this image as they believe this man could hold information about what happened.

“Do you recognise this man?

“Please contact us with any information that might be helpful to our enquiries, quoting crime reference number 14/28615/19.”