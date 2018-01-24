Tarmac set to take over Doncaster airport link road project

Construction giant Tarmac is to take over the construction of the last phase of the Doncaster airport link road following the collapse of contractor Carillion.

Tarmac had originally been a partner in a joint venture on the project, which involved the construction of the final section of Great Yorkshire Way between Parrots Corner, near Rossington, and Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Doncaster Council has confirmed the agreement which bosses say will minimise any impact of Carillion going out of business and the authority is working with Tarmac and PricewaterhouseCoopers to ensure the Carillion staff, self-employed workers, sub-contractors and suppliers for the project are retained where possible.

Peter Dale, director of regeneration and environment, at the council, said: “Following the announcement last week that Carillion had entered liquidation we have been working closely with them, its joint venture partner Tarmac and the receiver PricewaterhouseCoopers to minimise any impact this could have on the completion of the second and final phase of Great Yorkshire Way.

“We have held extremely positive discussions and negotiations, I can confirm that as part of the joint venture contract, Tarmac will now become the sole and main contractor for the scheme which will complete the direct link to Doncaster Sheffield Airport from motorway network at Junction 3 of the M18.

“As part of this agreement Tarmac will take on all contractor liability and responsibility for this council sponsored scheme.

“Tarmac has formally written to PWC confirming this position and this means we are forging ahead with Great Yorkshire Way.

“Great Yorkshire Way is driving jobs and growth for the Doncaster and the wider region so it is tremendous news that we have found a solution to ensure its timely completion.”

Work on site is continuing and the scheme is still expected to be complete in April this year.