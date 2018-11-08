Take a tour of Sheffield’s amazing new food hall before it opens to the public 

It may have been inspired by the hawker markets of South East Asia, but Sheffield’s new food hall is a long way from slurping noodle soup in a plastic chair by a Hanoi roadside.

Cutlery Works on Neepsend Lane is officially unveiled on Friday after a refurbishment of the building – although a series of soft launches have been held already this week, and there is another opening party this evening.

The two storey hall has created 100 jobs and is a buzzing mixture of independent traders, many already known to Sheffield food-lovers, some to stay on a temporary basis and others full time.

For some, such as the plant based food pop up Shed, or Canadian poutine specialists The Gravy Train, it is a transition to a more permanent venue after touring events.

And there are also established restaurants on board, such as city centre based Edo Sushi, which has an outlet on the top floor, next to Five Rivers Coffee Vietnamese food, originally based in Broomhill.

The latter has one of the most eye-catching sections, with coloured lanterns and floor cushions, for those ever-important Instagram posts from visitors.

Italian street food at the opening of Cutlery Works

Modern touches come too in the no-cash approach, everything from artisan coffee by Foundry to dairy-free doughnuts from Elly Joy can and must be paid for by card.

It’s dog and child-friendly, with a co-working space for the self employed, and bars.

There’s even the option to order food via an app – created by developers The Milestone Group - and have it delivered to your table.

Award-winning chocolatier Bullion Chocolate also has its first cafe there, thanks to a crowdfunding campaign which raised £10,000 in less than a month.

Fans can buy its brownies, cakes and other cocoa products, and will soon also be able to see chocolate being produced through a window into its on-site miniature factory.

There are plans for traders to host their own monthly events from 2019, and the hall will compliment flourishing Kelham Island, with the established Peddler night market on Burton Road and the new Church, Temple of Fun, destination just steps away.

For now, Cutlery Works will open from 8am, with breakfast from 10am, and evenings lasting until midnight or 1am .

Vietnamese Pho noodle soup from Five Rivers at Cutlery Works

The launch party tonight – Thursday November 8 – is in collaboration with Hallam FM’s Cash for Kids.

Attendees will be entertained by a live A Cappello Christmas choir, drinks reception and be the first to experience the range of food on offer. Tickets at https://www.facebook.com/events/2079195475729002/

You can also download The Milestone Group App and receive £5 credit to use at any of the food vendors and bars at The Cutlery Works.

The full list of the first traders at Cutlery Works is below:

Sweet treats from Bullion at the new Cutlery Works

• The Gravy Train, bringing their poutine to the party (Canadian posh chips and cheese, with cheese curds and lots of yummy accompaniments).

• Five Rivers who will be taking care of pho and bahn mi alongside their famous Vietnamese drip coffee.

• Edo Sushi will be providing counter dining around their open kitchen, watch your sushi and sashimi get sliced and rolled and look out for their cookery demos.

• MA-ba, fantastic South Indian cooking classes with family recipes that have been handed down through generations.

• Shed, 100% plant-based restaurant. Featuring imaginative and mouth-watering dishes from loaded toasts to combo bowls and cold-pressed juices.

• Bullion’s Chocolate Cafe, manufacturing bean to bar chocolate on site, from the raw cacao bean to the finished bar. Bullion is only 1 of 15 craft chocolate bar makers in the UK.

The Bullion Chocolate team at the opening of Cutlery Works

• Elly Joy with her renowned froconut desserts, who will also be introducing some savoury options.

• For the meat (and fish) lovers, we welcome new start-up Fin and Bone.

• Booze Hound – Independently produced craft beer bar.

• Table – focusing on meat, cheese and natural wines.

• Foundry – coffee roasters providing filter and espresso based coffee, alongside a range of artisan blended teas, drinking chocolate, delicious cakes, pastries and brownies.

• Pie Eyed serving homemade proper pies.