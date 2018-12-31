T wo thirds of people in Doncaster would love to change career, survey reveals...

People who are thinking about changing their career this new year are being urged to seriously consider teaching,

Nearly two thirds of people in Yorkshire and the Humber would pick a different career path if they could choose again, with 52% saying they would probably or definitely change their existing occupation, if they felt they could, new research has revealed.

The survey of over 3,000 people, for the national Get Into Teaching campaign, highlights the public’s appetite and motivations for changing careers across the board and the drivers in looking for something new.

More than two-fifths of people in Yorkshire and the Humber believe they would make a good teacher.

Of these, 45% say this is because they are good at explaining things, 43% like working with young people, 36% think they can make learning fun and 40% believe they can relate to others.

The survey shows that people in Yorkshire and the Humber who are considering switching careers are looking to achieve a fulfilling role (37%), with over a third seeking wellbeing – having a career they enjoy while staying healthy and happy – and a more stable income.

This comes as 36% believe their current career feels more meaningless than it does rewarding, to the point that they consider leaving for another profession.

Previous research from the campaign shows 64% of people said they were grateful to a teacher or teachers for the impact they had in shaping the person they are today – underlining how teaching could be a rewarding option for those looking to switch.

Nearly half of people in Yorkshire and the Humber believe you are never too old to change careers. In fact, 50% of postgraduates starting their teacher training in September 2018 were 25 or over - an increase from 45% in the academic year 2015/16.

Many of those surveyed in Yorkshire and the Humber cite a range of factors as preventing them from switching including just under one fifth (18%) of people fearing the unknown.

Almost a third (31%) of people who had considered changing careers said the biggest barrier they think they may come up against would be not wanting to start from scratch or study again.

Jack Walker, a science teacher in Yorkshire, took the decision to leave a job in medical sales in 2017, for a more rewarding career.

He said: “Choosing to switch careers wasn’t an overnight decision and required some consideration and planning, but it was completely worth it - I’ve never looked back.

“There are few careers that can be so meaningful and rewarding as teaching where you can be so integral to shaping the lives of others. When I take the time to reflect on my job it makes me incredibly proud of the work I do each day.

“For anyone considering a career move into teaching, I’d strongly recommend you find out more and take the next step.

“Your experience from a different field could be exactly what a classroom needs, with the unique opportunity to bring to life subjects and life lessons that impact students well beyond their school years.”

Roger Pope, spokesperson for the Get Into Teaching campaign and a National Leader for Education, said:

“Our research highlights just how many people in this country are at a career crossroads and have an itch to switch, but clearly they feel there are barriers to overcome.

“I would encourage anyone yearning for a more meaningful and rewarding career at this time of year to visit the Get Into Teaching website to find out more and register their interest. We have an unrivalled package of support available and dedicated teacher training advisers on hand to guide you.”

Bill Richards, managing director at global job site Indeed, said:

“Our data shows searches for jobs spike in January, which on average sees 9.2% of searches for the whole year. We know that career changes are often influenced by a desire to seek employment with a purpose. As more people look for jobs that reflect their values, it’s easy to see why candidates would consider switching careers and going into the classroom.”

To further support the next generation of New Year career changers, Get Into Teaching is also running a series of events throughout the spring term where people can find out about life in the classroom, the opportunities for progression, competitive salaries and financial support available.

Individuals could get a £26,000 tax-free bursary to train as a teacher in selected subjects including science, computing, geography and languages.

For more information, visit: https://getintoteaching.education.gov.uk or call the Get Into Teaching line on 0800 389 2500.