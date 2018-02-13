Suspected pepper spray found during police raid at Doncaster home

Suspected pepper spray was discovered by police during a raid at a property in Doncaster this morning.

Officers executed a search warrant at an address in Thorne and found 'suspected pepper spray in an unopened package'.

It was part of the wider Operation Sceptre to crackdown on knife crime across the county.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "While no knives were found, pepper spray is a prohibited weapon and is illegal in the UK."