Survey reveals what Doncaster people love most about the EU

A survey has revealed what Doncaster people like most about the EU.

People were quizzed about what us Brits love most about Europe and Europeans and they were asked what they like most about us.

TranslateMedia said the most popular thing that Europeans love about us was our tea drinking in a crisis to queuing nicely.

Meanwhile, people from Doncaster love the Irish friendliness the most.

Over a quarter surveyed said Irish friendliness was their favourite European trait while nearly half of Germans admit to loving that Brits put the kettle on in a crisis.

Latvia, Bulgaria, Estonia and Slovenia all praised our obsession with the Royals

While some welcome Brexit and our imminent departure from the EU; no one can deny that the other 27 countries in the union have had an impact on our lives in one way or another, and vice versa.

Firstly, people from the other 27 member states were asked: ‘What is your favourite trait about British people?’

Overall, Europeans admire the British ability to keep calm and carry on in a crisis, by putting the kettle on. In fact, nearly half of Germans (47%), nearly a third of the Spanish (32%) and over a quarter of the French (27%) admired this about us the most.

Six countries (including Latvia, Bulgaria, Estonia and Slovenia – all, interestingly, republics) appreciate our obsession with, and unwavering loyalty to the Royal Family.

A sizeable proportion of the member states admire one of our best-known qualities: the ability to form an orderly queue (this was cited by the Italians and Spaniards).

The Czech Republic and Holland both voted for our habit of cheering on the underdog.

Belgium and Poland, both rather large beer-producing countries, like how us Brits embrace a warm beer.

Cyprus and Portugal, which both bask in beautiful summers, applaud our plucky spirit of sunbathing at the slightest hint of sunshine. Even if it’s only 17 °C, if there’s a blue sky and a ray of warmth, we’re under it in a swimsuit frantically hoping for a tan.

The full results can be seen in this interactive map: https://www.translatemedia.com/translation-blog/love-across-borders/