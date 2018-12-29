Strong, gusty winds forecast for Sheffield today 

Here is the weather forecast for Sheffield today.

Daytime

Sheffield city centre.

Overcast and mild at first with periods of rain and strong, gusty winds.

READ MORE: Sheffield road sealed off as police deal with incident

Then becoming brighter during the morning as rain clears. Winds will slowly ease.

Dry and often sunny during the afternoon, but feeling fresher. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Tonight

Clear during the early evening with a possible touch of frost.

READ MORE: CCTV released in connection with Sheffield supermarket robbery

READ MORE: Man, 27, dies after car hits wall and street light in Doncaster

Cloud will increase by midnight with rain then spreading to all parts, and temperatures will recover. Generally light winds.

Minimum temperature 0 °C.