Storm Eleanor knocks out power to nearly 400 South Yorkshire homes

Nearly 400 South Yorkshire homes have been hit by a power cut this morning as Storm Eleanor batters the region.

Woodlands and Highfields in Doncaster are the worst affected areas as around 210 properties are without power.

The lights also went out on about 10 properties in New Rossington and 150 homes are affected in Tankersley.

Initial reports suggested as many as 3000 properties could have been affected in Doncaster but the Northern Powergrid said the power has been restored to some of the properties.

A spokesperson for the energy provider said the electric should be back on by about noon.

Gusts of 77mph have been recorded so far today at a weather station in High Bradfield.