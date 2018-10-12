Storm Callum: This is when heavy rain will hit Sheffield

The weather in Sheffield is set to be mostly dull and miserable today, as forecasters predict cloud and heavy rain throughout the day.

Although Storm Callum will hit the UK today with wet and windy weather conditions, temperatures are still set to be reasonably mild in Sheffield.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

Sheffield is set to see continuous rain throughout the morning, reaching 16C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Rain will continue this afternoon, becoming heavier at around 2pm, only becoming lighter again at 4pm and accompanied by a temperature of 17C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will continue to see rain, with the temperature reaching its peak of 18C at 6pm. Rain will continue throughout the evening, turny heavy from 9pm onward and continuing well into tomorrow.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Rain will continue throughout the early hours of the morning, turning heavy at 4am until around 11am, when rain will become lighter before easing off and turning to cloud. It will then be cloudy for the rest of the day until rain returns at 7pm onward, turning heavier at 9pm. Maximum temperature of 21C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Temperatures will drop considerably on Sunday, with a peak of 13C and a mixture of cloud and sunny spells.

Looking ahead, the predominantly unsettled weather is likely to continue through the latter part of October and into November, with weather systems becoming slow-moving at times, according to the Met Office.