Still Open All Hours sculpture goes on show at Doncaster Museum

A sculpture which featured in a recent episode of Doncaster filmed sitcom Still Open All Hours has gone on show at the town's museum.

The 'Itchy Bug' prop from Sunday's episode of the Balby-filmed comedy show went on display at Doncaster Museum in Chequer Road this morning.

Sir David Jason in Still Open All Hours.

The model, created in the show by character Gastric (Tim Healy), was a key part of the most recent episode of the BBC1 sitcom, starring Sir David Jason.

The show, filmed at the converted Beautique hairdressing salon on the corner of Lister Avenue and Scarth Avenue in Balby saw Granville (Jason) convincing customers he had the only remedy for a plague of itchy bugs.

The show, a follow-up to 70s favourite Open All Hours, starring Ronnie Barker, is now in its fourth series with filming for a fifth series due to take place in Doncaster in September.