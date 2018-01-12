Steel city derby: 'We're watching you' - police message to fans over abusive online content

Police have issued a warning to Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans amid reports of abusive content being posted online.

The South Yorkshire force said officers are monitoring what is being published online by both sets of fans ahead of tonight's Steel City derby.

They said: "Please be aware that we are monitoring comments, as concerns have been raised about possible abusive content, to assess if any public order or malicious communication offences have been committed.

"Should this be the case, action will be taken against those individuals who have posted or shared those comments."