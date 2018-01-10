Steel City derby: No plans to close any Sheffield pubs ahead of match

Police have no plans to close any pubs ahead of the Steel City derby - despite a number of boozers having to shut early due to unrest at the last game between both clubs.

Officers have held discussions over security measures with landlords of pubs showing the Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday match on Friday evening but none will be shut beforehand as a precaution.

This is despite nine premises having to call last orders early following disorder around the last derby match in September last year.

Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, who is overseeing the policing operation, said: “There are currently no plans to close pubs on Friday evening but we are working closely with licensing teams and businesses across the city to understand their plans for Friday.

“Some premises will be showing the match and we are in discussions with them about their responsibilities to keep people safe, as well as what police support is available to them if required.

“Our absolute priority is public safety and we hope that everyone coming into Sheffield to enjoy our diverse nightlife on Friday evening is able to do so in an enjoyable and safe environment.”

In addition, it has been announced that alcohol will be served at Bramall Lane despite confusion over the issue after police initially said there would be a ban at the ground.

A spokesman for Sheffield United confirmed booze will be on sale, but only to home fans.