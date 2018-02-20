Starbucks closes down one of its Sheffield coffee shops

International coffee giant Starbucks has closed down one of its Sheffield stores.

The branch at Sheffield railway station shut its doors to customers last week and has already been ripped out and fixtures and fittings removed from the building.

The site of the outlet at Sheffield station has been cordoned off.

The outlet on platform five and popular with commuters, has been cordoned off while the demolition takes place.

A spokesman said: "The branch has now permanently closed down. We're really sorry for any disappointment caused."

The firm still has three branches at Meadowhall, one at Valley Centertainment and five in the city centre.