Star Wars and Harry Potter actor set to visit Doncaster school

A Hollywood star of the Harry Potter and Star Wars films is set to visit a Doncaster school next week.

Warwick Davis, who has featured in both the Star Wars and Harry Potter movie franchises, will visit Hexthorpe Primary Academy to speak about his life and his genetic condition, SED - which led to his dimunitive size.

Teaching assistant Tracey Dunn who arranged the visit and also the school's annual Jeans for Genes charity event said: “I am passionate about Jeans for Genes as a charity and raising awareness of genetic disorders as I’ve had personal experience in my family. I am delighted that Warwick will be visiting."

Tracey contacted the star's wife Sam, asking if the actor and TV presenter could speak to youngsters about his experiences and he will visit the school on January 10.

She added: "I contacted Sam to ask if Warwick, an ambassador for Jeans for Genes, could come and speak to the children about his genetic disorder and his life.

"Sam and I stayed in touch and finally after three years I am delighted that Sam and Warwick will be visiting the school.”

Children will meet the actor and will have the opportunity to ask him questions about his life. “

I’m thrilled that Warwick has found the time to come and speak to the children at Hexthorpe,” continued Mrs Dunn.

“They already know a lot about genetic disorders through our annual Jeans for Genes day and Warwick’s charity’ Little People.

"Now it is fantastic that they get to meet Warwick to hear about it first hand.”

Warwick has played multiple parts in the Harry Potter films as well as every Star Wars film since Return of the Jedi - his first major role in which he played Ewok Wicket.

He also played the title role in the film Willow and is a regular face on TV, recently appearing in Extras, Life's Too Short, Dr Who and Jonathan Creek.

Children at the school are preparing for Warwick’s visit by creating artwork and fact files based on his many film appearances.

Following his talk, he will pose for photos with youngsters.

Unlike most dwarfs who have a condition called achondroplasia, Davis' dwarfism is caused by an extremely rare genetic condition called spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita (SED).

Davis' wife, Samantha, has achondroplasia, and their two children also have SED.

Their daughter, Annabelle Davis, stars in the CBBC show, The Dumping Ground as Sasha Bellman.

As a result of having different causes of dwarfism, the couple's first two children, sons Lloyd and George, died shortly after birth, having had a fatal combination of the conditions.