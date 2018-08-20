Spate of arson attacks across South Yorkshire over weekend

Arsonists sparked several fires across South Yorkshire over the weekend.

The first floor of a derelict building on Cross Bank, Balby, was left damaged in a fire on Saturday at 7.15pm.

A crew from Doncaster Central Fire Station spent over an hour tackling the blaze.

Yobs set fire to part of a field off Andrews Place in Thornhill, Rotherham, at 7.30pm last night.

Rotherham Central firefighters spent 30 minutes extinguishing the blaze.

About 30 minutes later a grass fire took hold in Manor Park Crescent, Manor.

A crew from Sheffield Central Fire Station spent nearly an hour tackling the fire.

Arsonists set fire to a patch of cut corn in a field off Greasbrough Lane, Rawmarsh, at 8.20pm.

Rotherham Central firefighters had the blaze out within 20 minutes.

Yobs set fire to a pile of litter in Dinnington Terrace, Worsbrough Common, at 2.20am this morning.

Firefighters from Barnsley Central Fire Station spent 20 minutes at the scene.

In addition, a shed and fencing was left damaged in Queen Street, Balby, at 1.05am on Sunday.

Unlike the other incidents, this time the cause was accidental.

A crew from Edlington Fire Station spent more than an hour tackling the flames.