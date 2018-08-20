Spate of arson attacks across South Yorkshire over weekend

Arsonists sparked several fires across South Yorkshire over the weekend.
The first floor of a derelict building on Cross Bank, Balby, was left damaged in a fire on Saturday at 7.15pm.
A crew from Doncaster Central Fire Station spent over an hour tackling the blaze.
Yobs set fire to part of a field off Andrews Place in Thornhill, Rotherham, at 7.30pm last night.
Rotherham Central firefighters spent 30 minutes extinguishing the blaze.
About 30 minutes later a grass fire took hold in Manor Park Crescent, Manor.
A crew from Sheffield Central Fire Station spent nearly an hour tackling the fire.
Arsonists set fire to a patch of cut corn in a field off Greasbrough Lane, Rawmarsh, at 8.20pm.
Rotherham Central firefighters had the blaze out within 20 minutes.
Yobs set fire to a pile of litter in Dinnington Terrace, Worsbrough Common, at 2.20am this morning.
Firefighters from Barnsley Central Fire Station spent 20 minutes at the scene.
In addition, a shed and fencing was left damaged in Queen Street, Balby, at 1.05am on Sunday.
Unlike the other incidents, this time the cause was accidental.
A crew from Edlington Fire Station spent more than an hour tackling the flames.