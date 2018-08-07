South Yorkshire woman jailed for sexual activity with boy she supplied 'disinhibiting drug' to

A South Yorkshire woman has been jailed for over two years for engaging in sexual activity with a teenage boy she also supplied a 'disinhibiting' drug to.

Jamie Garrett, 24, was jailed for two years, five months after she admitted to one count of sexual activity with a child under the age of 16 and to another count of supplying a controlled Class C drug to another.

During the hearing held today (Tuesday, August 7), Sheffield Crown Court was told how Garrett carried out both offences against a 14-year-old boy on August 29, 2016, when she was 22-years-old.

Prior to the sexual activity taking place, Garrett gave the boy a tablet of the anti-anxiety medication, Xanax, said Ian Goldsack, prosecuting.

Xanax, which is also called Alprazolam, is a controlled drug of Class C when supplied to another, despite it being legally available via private prescription.

Commenting on her supplying her victim with Xanax, the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, said: "I take into account there was the use of drugs to disinhibit the boy."

He added: "You engaged in a variety of sexual acts with the boy."

Through a victim personal statement read out in court, the boy's mother described how he was 'acutely embarrassed' by what had happened. He cannot be named for legal reasons.

Mr Goldsack said Garrett told police that on the night of her offending, she had taken five or six Xanax herself, had drunk a variety of alcoholic drinks and also smoked cannabis.

Garrett also told officers she had been prescribed the Xanax for her anxiety by her doctor.

She pleaded guilty to both offences at earlier court hearings.

Defending, Katherine Goddard, told the court that Garrett suffered from learning difficulties and described the psychological abuse she suffered as a child as a 'pervasive' influence on her life.

"My Lord has described hers as a 'baleful' life, and that's probably right because there hasn't been one bright spot in the defendant's life so far, save for her relationship with her grandfather. And that came at a price when she became a carer," said Ms Goddard, adding that her grandfather had now died, leaving Garrett 'completely isolated'.

In addition to jailing Garrett, Judge Richardson also placed her on the sex offenders' register for a period of 10 years.

"You have had a dreadful life, and have a range of personal vulnerabilities. But you have, however, committed a serious crime," said Judge Richardson.

* South Yorkshire Police have been asked to provide a custody image of Garrett