South Yorkshire teenager Holly Tandy revealed as UK Eurovision hopeful

A teenage singer from South Yorkshire has been unveiled as one of the UK’s six hopefuls at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Holly Tandy, who appeared as a contestant on The X-Factor when she was just 16, will battle it out with five other acts in a bid to land a place at this year’s final in Tel Aviv.

The Barnsley-based singer was revealed as one of the UK hopefuls aiming to represent the country in Israel this May.

The six contestants share three songs - each putting their own spin on one of the potential entries which will be chosen in a live TV show, Eurovision: You Decide, on Friday, 8 February.

Holly appeared on the ITV talent show in 2017, finishing seventh.

It is the second year in a row a South Yorkshire singer has sought to represent the UK at the contest.

In 2018, Doncaster singer Raya was beaten in qualifying with winner SuRie finishing 24th out of 26 in the final.

Her performance was interrupted by a stage invader, who grabbed her microphone and shouted slogans about the media.

Both Holly and All Together Now winner Michael Rice are performing a song called Bigger Than Us.

They will compete against a song called Freaks by Jordan Clarke and Maid and one called Sweet Lies by Kerrie-Anne and Anisa.