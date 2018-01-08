South Yorkshire Police hosting specials open night

Members of the public interested in becoming a special constable can find out more at an open evening.

South Yorkshire Police will be hosting the event at the Niagara Conference and Leisure Centre in Niagara Road, Wadsley Bridge, on Tuesday, January 16, from 6.30pm.

Last year alone the specials committed a whopping 68, 320 hours of support to communities across South Yorkshire with over 10,000 duties performed throughout the year.

To register for a place at the event visit http://www.southyorks.police.uk/work-us/specials/how-become-special