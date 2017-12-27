South Yorkshire pensioner dies several days after collision

A pensioner has died four days after he was involved in a road traffic collision in Rotherham.

Philip Rodney Harper, aged 72, was a passenger in a red Toyota Yaris when it was involved in a crash with a blue Toyota Starlet on Car Hill at the junction with Barbot Hill Road in Greasbrough.

The collision happened on Friday, December 22, at 5.45pm, and caused both cars to leave the carriageway.

Mr Harper was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died on Boxing Day.

Two 22-year-old men in the Starlet suffered minor injuries.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 827 of December 22.