South Yorkshire partygoers urged not to use fake IDs over festive period

South Yorkshire partygoers are being urged not to use use fake ID's to get into pubs and clubs over the festive season.

Under Home Office guidance, if door staff believe someone is using a genuine form of ID such as a passport or driving licence fraudulently they can seize that identification.

It will then be passed to police, who will send the ID back to the relevant agency.

Kirsty Green, a licensing enforcement officer for South Yorkshire Police, said: Staff at licensed premises will seize identification if they believe the individual with that ID is using it fraudulently.

“This could be someone using another person’s ID, or someone using a genuine ID document that has been illegally altered or obtained, or a completely fake document with an ID that does not exist.

“Clearly if someone is using another person’s ID, this can have some significant consequences for the person whose ID it is.

“There could be financial implications involved in trying to retrieve the ID, as well as the potential for lengthy delays in getting official documentation returned – not ideal if you plan to travel anywhere or need your ID for a test or work."

She added: "I appreciate this sounds a bit extreme but it’s worth everyone being aware of the potential for identification documents to be seized by licensed premises if there is a legitimate concern that an ID is being used fraudulently.

“To anyone considering loaning their underage friends a form of ID to gain access to pubs or clubs, or to buy age restricted items, consider if it’s really worth the risk of losing your ID.”