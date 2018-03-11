South Yorkshire motorway blocked for over an hour due to police incident

A motorway running through South Yorkshire was blocked for over an hour this morning, due to a police incident.

The incident took place just after 4am this morning.

A Highways England spokesman confirmed the M1 was blocked in both directions as a result, at northbound J35 (Rotherham/Sheffield) - J36 (Barnsley/Doncaster) and southbound J37 (Barnsley/Manchester/Stockport) - J36 (Sheffield/Stocksbridge).

Traffic was released at around 5am.

Further information on the nature of the police incident is not yet known.

More to follow.