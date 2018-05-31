South Yorkshire man seriously injured in street mugging

A man was left seriously injured in a violent street mugging.

The 28-year-old was attacked by two men while he was walking along Thorpe Street, near to the junction with Barnsley Road, in Thorpe Hesley.

He sustained serious injuries to his body and head in the incident and his mobile phone was stolen.

The attackers are believed to have pulled up in a silver Vauxhall Corsa before fleeing the scene in the same car.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened on Tuesday, May 29, at 9pm.

Investigating officer PC Paul McIntyre said: “This was a violent attack that has left a man with very serious injuries.

“We have been making a number of enquiries in relation to the investigation and I would urge anyone with any information to please report it.

“I understand this incident will cause distress to our local communities, however I would like to offer my reassurance that we are committed to identifying and bringing those responsible to justice.”

Information should be passed to police on 101 quoting incident number 979 of 29 May.

Anonymous information can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.