South Yorkshire man sentenced to unpaid work for altercation that led to victim losing a tooth

A South Yorkshire defendant, who punched a man so hard he knocked out one of his teeth, has been sentenced to unpaid work.

Abdul Quddus, of Rother View Road, Canklow pleaded guilty to one count of wounding with intent relating to the assault at an earlier hearing.

Relaying the evidence during the sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court today, Judge Roger Thomas QC told the court that the incident arose out of an altercation Quddus, 38, had with his former partner.

Judge Thomas said: "That part of the case has faded away but what's left is you coming to blows with this man that you knew.

"You came to fisticuffs, and you landed this heavy blow on him that caused him some injuries."

Quddus' victim lost a tooth in the altercation, the court was told.

Judge Thomas sentenced Quddus to 80-hours of unpaid work, and granted restraining order which prevents him from contacting his former partner for the next three years.