South Yorkshire man fined for disabled badge abuse

A man who used his wife’s disabled parking badge while she was not with him has been ordered to pay £285 by a court.

Sheffield Magistrates heard that Jan Benak, aged 55, of Clifton Avenue, Rotherham, used the disabled parking badge to park in a disabled parking bay on College Street in November 2018 when his wife was not present.

Benak pleaded guilty when he appeared in court on Thursday March 14 and was fined £100 with £155 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Councillor Denise Lelliott, Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy said: “Using disabled parking spaces in such a manner deprives genuine people of the opportunity to do so.

“People also need to consider whether it is worth risking a criminal record rather than paying for parking.

"This council will continue to take such cases very seriously and take legal action whenever it is in the public interest to do so.”