Leave protesters from Doncaster and Sheffield are among thousands of people from across the country expected to gather in London later today for a massive Brexit demonstration.

Members of the Yorkshire Brexit Action Group are among Leave campaigners from across Britain who will gather for the rally outside Parliament at 4pm.

A Brexit demo will be held in London later.

Today was meant to be the day that Britain left the EU and the rally – which will be addressed by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage - is expected to focus on the anger in the pro-Leave camp over the ongoing wranglings in Parliament.

It will also see the culmination of the 270 mile, two week long Leave Means Leave march which passed through Doncaster last week.

Chris Hicks, spokesman for the YBAG, said that those joining the protest from Doncaster would be campaigning peacefully.

He said: “No violence will be tolerated. We are there to show unity and get a democratic point across. We are Yorkshire!”

Last weekend, a motorway go slow organised by the group and intended to bring traffic on the M18 and M1 to a standstill, was stopped by police after just ten minutes and before protesters made it to the M-way network.

Today’s Leave protest comes almost a week after an estimated one million pro-Remain campaigners marched through London calling for the UK to remain in the EU.

Six million people have also signed a government petition demanding Article 50 to be revoked to Britain can stay in the EU.

Leave campaigners have retaliated by announcing plans to stage blockades of roads, airports, railway stations, newspaper officers and local council buildings.