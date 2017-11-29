South Yorkshire hospital security team goes from strength to strength

Barnsley Hospital’s Security Team have received another feather in the cap, having scooped three of four national awards.

The Trust were awarded the honours of Best Contribution to Healthcare Security, Best Healthcare Security Officer and Best Security Supplier by National Association of Healthcare Security (NAHS).

The awards were accepted by Lisa Corbridge, Trust Security Specialist, and Mike Lees, Head of Business Security, on behalf those integral to the continued safety of patients, visitors and staff at the Trust.

Trust Security Management Director, Karen Kelly, said: “I’m extremely proud of the work of Mike and the Barnsley Business Security Unit. They work very well together as a team and consider the G4S site manager as a key member. This close work partnership of Trust, Contractor and Sub-Contractor means that every task is patient centred and the Monday tasking meetings reflect that in every agenda item.

“From the high level strategic investigations conducted to the daily no smoking warnings and car parking advice, they are all structured to provide that security and reassurance to our patients.

“The team have worked truly innovatively over the past 12 months securing the UK Surveillance Camera Commissioner’s full certification for 5 years as the first NHS organisation and further accreditation for the responsible use of camera drones on site for staff safety. As well as this, we are the first acute Trust to achieve certification to deliver Project Griffin (Counter Terrorism) training and have provided a one day course covering the legal and ethical use of body worn video and CCTV.”

Mike took the award of Best Contribution to Healthcare Security for his contribution and commitment to the healthcare security community over several years.

Others recipients of awards were Security Supervisor Luke Etherington who was named as the Best Healthcare Security Officer. Luke recognises the diversity of patients receiving treatment, showing a caring and compassionate approach to elderly, confused patients and our patients with other challenges. He is extremely proud to work here and understands patients always come first. He recently demonstrated the value of body worn camera equipment to staff and visitors having studied the camera information in his own time and successfully explained the operational and technical aspects. This is a key piece of equipment which came in to use as the key officer, liaising with police, in the necessary removal of two aggressive patients earlier this year.

Finally, Alex Fisher, proprietor of external company WASP Security, Sheffield, was awarded the honour of Best Security Supplier, which distinguishes the immense contribution that non-NHS and wider healthcare companies provide in setting and delivering best practice within the healthcare security sector. Alex has provided the hardware security provision to the Trust for ten years and always goes the extra mile to help provide impartial and well received feedback. He goes out of his way to ensure staff and our patients are not disturbed by work to be completed. He plans this with them and keeps them fully advised of all his activities.