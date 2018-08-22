South Yorkshire fires round-up: Wheelie bin, tree stump and vehicle go up in flames overnight

A wheelie bin, tree stump and vehicle all went up in flames last night during a spate of fires across South Yorkshire.

A grassland fire took hold in Stubbing Lane, Hillsborough, at 7pm last night.

A crew from Rivelin Fire Station spent 45 minutes putting the blaze out.

It is not known how the fire was started at this time.

Arsonists set fire to a pile of litter which spread to a property in Ridge Road, Eastwood, at 7.45pm.

A crew from Rotherham Central Fire Station dealt with the incident.

Nobody was injured.

Yobs also set fire to a tree stump in Penistone Road, Grenoside, at 8.40pm.

Tankersley firefighters used hose reel water jets to extinguish the blaze.

A vehicle went up in flames in Brookhouse Lane, Laughton-en-le-Morthen, at 9pm.

The fire service said it had been started deliberately and firefighters spent 30 minutes tackling the blaze.

Arsonists set fire to a pile of litter in Penny Hill Lane, Ulley, at 11pm.

Aston firefighters spent 30 minutes at the scene.

A wheelie bin was set on fire in Dearne Street, Darton, at 11.40pm.

Firefighters from Barnsley spent 20 minutes tackling the blaze.