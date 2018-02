Arsonists hit three times across South Yorkshire overnight.

Firefighters were called out to deal with a blaze in Manor Park Way, Manor Park, at 9.15pm, after yobs set fire to a settee and some rubbish.

A car was set alight in Warminster Road, Norton Lees, at 11pm. A crew from Lowedges Fire Station dealt with the blaze.

Yobs also set fire to litter in Fitzwilliam Road, Eastwood, just after 1am. Rotherham firefighters tackled the blaze.