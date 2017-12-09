South Yorkshire could get up to 20cm of snow tomorrow, say Met Office in NEW amber weather warning

Snowfall of at 10cm is 'likely' across South Yorkshire tomorrow with some areas expected to get as much as 20cm, the Met Office have said in their new updated amber weather warning for the region.

The updated weather warning for the region is in place from 4am until 6pm tomorrow.

The Met Office's Chief Forecaster said: "A spell of snow is expected over a central swathe of the UK on Sunday.

"This snow starts to develop during the early hours of Sunday with the heaviest and most persistent snow then likely during Sunday morning. 10 cm looks likely quite widely within this warning area, with 15-20 cm in places."