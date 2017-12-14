Socks in the city - Sheffield style

Sock-It to Sheffield isn’t about collecting money... they want your socks!

The team at We Fix Feet Podiatry & Foot Healthcare want to inspire people to make a donation of as many warm, clean socks in order for them to be distributed to homeless shelters of Sheffield this winter. So far they have raised sacks full for homeless charities ready for distribution, but they still need more.

Research from charities providing support to homeless people of Sheffield suggests that socks were one the least donated items, yet one of the most needed.

Homelessness is on rise and is something we face seeing on a daily basis. As the harsh winter months draw nearer, it highlights how much of a terrible time this is for people on the streets of Sheffield and how very cold they will get. Because of the shortage in sock donations, Sheffield’s homeless population is at risk of serious foot disease. During the harsh winter months, this is the time that will most definitely lead to a rise in preventable illnesses and unfortunately deaths for those living on the streets of Sheffield.

Socks insulate the feet, reducing the risks of serious health complications. Dark coloured socks are needed as homeless people don’t often get the opportunity to launder clothes. Dark materials will show less wear, less discolouration and fewer stains, which allows for longer use.

Alison Connell at We Fix Feet said: “Helping the Homeless is something close to my heart. I believe if everyone reading this donated just one pair of socks, we could help eradicate the sock shortage and help prevent serious foot disease amongst the homeless. Everyone has a sock drawer and I’m sure one pair wouldn’t be missed, yet your help would make a massive difference to someone in greater need. We live in a great city, so let’s show Sheffield our support for the people who need it most. Let’s Sock-it-to-Sheffield!”

If you would like to donate any socks new or old, please drop off your clean socks to We Fix Feet, 28 Union Street, Sheffield, S1 2JP. They areopen Tuesday-Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday 9am-1pm.