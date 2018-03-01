Snow update: Virgin Trains advises Doncaster rail passengers not to travel today or tomorrow

Virgin Trains has advised rail passengers in Doncaster not to travel today or tomorrow due to the extreme weather conditions.

Northern and Virgin services between Doncaster and Leeds have already been cancelled due to overhead line problems and Virgin has now extended a warning to the East Coast Main Line between London and Scotland.

A spokesman said: "Due to the extreme weather conditions we are advising customers NOT to travel today or tomorrow

"Customers with tickets for 28 Feb or 1/2 March may defer travel until a later date - a further update will follow shortly.

An earlier message said: "Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Wakefield and Doncaster services are blocked. We strongly advise customer NOT to travel today!"