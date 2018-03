Doncaster Council has said that bin collections will resume today after snow and ice saw services suspended on Wednesday and Thursday.

Doncaster Council tweeted: "If your waste and recycling collection is due today, Suez will attempt to collect it.

"They are focusing on main roads and any side roads that can be accessed safely.

"If your collection was not collected on Wednesday or Thursday then please keep following us for a further update about when they will be collected."