Snow latest: List of Doncaster schools closed - Friday 2 March

School pupils across Doncaster are getting set for a third snow day due to the Beast from the East blizzards.

These are the schools which will be closed on Friday, March 2. Keep checking this page for updates.

Ridgewood School at Scawsby, which was originally listed on the closed list, has now announced that a decision will be made tomorrow morning.

A statement on the school's website reads: "A decision has not yet been made about whether or not school will be open on Friday 2nd March.

"The safety of staff and students is paramount. In order to decide whether or not the school will be open on Friday 2nd March, further assessments of the school site need to take place.

"The outcome of this will be known at 6am on Friday and at this point a message will be posted to the school website about the status of the school for the day. Please make sure that you visit the school website for official updates about the school's decision to open or close. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

SCHOOLS CLOSED

Adwick Primary School

Atlas Academy

Bentley High Street Primary

Coppice School

Denaby Main Academy

Grange Lane Infant Academy

Hawthorn Primary

Heatherwood School

Hillside Academy

Kingfisher Primary

Kirkby Avenue Primary

Long Toft Primary

Misterton Primary and Nursery

North Ridge Community

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic

Pennine View Primary

Rowena Academy

St Albans Catholic Primary

St Joseph and St Teresas Catholic Primary

St Josephs Catholic

St Peters Catholic Primary

St Wilfreds Academy Doncaster

The McAuley Catholic High School

Walkeringham Primary