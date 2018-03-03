Snow latest: Fresh overnight snowfall in Doncaster, roads clear, M62 re-opens, trains hit by strike

Fresh overnight snow has fallen in Doncaster - but the latest accumulation is not expected to provide any widespread disruption.

Met Office forecasters issued a yellow warning of snow spreading north across the Midlands and parts of Yorkshire last night and many across Doncaster are waking up to a slight dusting this morning.

However, main routes have been gritted overnight and are operating freely although minor and estate road and untreated surfaces may be icy and treacherous with the fresh snow falling on previous accumulations.

No further significant snowfall is expected today in our region, forecasters have said.

The M62 motorway has now fully re-opened after being closed for more than a day in parts of West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester after 90mph winds, accidents and drifting snow caused more than 3,000 vehicles to become trapped.

Rail passengers are being warned of further problems today with Northern services hit by the latest in a series of train strikes.

A reduced service will be operating between 7am and 7pm in the ongoing dispute about keeping guards on trains and passengers are advised to check before they travel.

The East Coast Main Line is also suffering disruption and again, passengers are advised to check services before setting off.

Today's race meeting at Doncaster has been abandoned and Doncaster Rovers' League One fixture against Bury at the Keepmoat has also fallen victim to the weather.