Snow causing disruption to Sheffield bin collections

Bin collections in Sheffield are being disrupted today due to the snow.

Waste management company Veolia said collections may be delayed across the city.

In a statement, the firm said: "Due to the snow and ice causing hazardous conditions this morning on roads and footpaths, some waste and recycling collections may be delayed today.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused. We will continue to review conditions and will keep you updated via our website.

"Please leave your bin/box out until they have been emptied."

Meanwhile, all household waste recycling centres are operating as normal with Longley Avenue West, Beighton, Deepcar, High Green and Blackstock Road open from 10am to 4pm.