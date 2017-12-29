Snow causing disruption to bus services across Sheffield

Commuters are facing delays this morning as the snow is causing disruption to bus services in Sheffield.

Transport operator First said the 38 serving Hillsborough and Meadowhall is being diverted away from Longley Hall Road due to slippery road conditions. Buses will instead go down Longley Lane.

The 38a Hillsborough to Firth Park will not serve Herries Drive due to icy conditions and is diverted along Herries Road and Longley Lane in both directions.

The 97 between Baslow Road, Totley, and Hillsborough and the 98 Totley Brook to Hillsborough are diverted away from Longley Hall Road to Longley Lane.

The 52a Wisewood/Hillsborough to Woodhouse will not travel along Heavygate Avenue and instead is being diverted down Heavygate Road.

The 81 Dore to Stannintton Nethergate and 82 Dore to Hall Park Head are both terminating early at Lamin Bridge due to bad weather conditions in Stannington.