Six weeks' jail for Sheffield man who harassed ex-partner and threatened to slit her throat

A Sheffield man has been put behind bars for six weeks for putting a knife to his former partner's throat and subjecting her to death threats and harassment.

Following the breakdown of their three-year relationship, Daniel Parkin's former partner moved to a new address in a bid to 'get away' from him, Bev Tait, prosecuting, said during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court today (Tuesday, August 14).

But after a mutual friend gave Parkin her new address, he visited the house unexpectedly on May 22 last year, and the woman agreed to let him into the property.

Ms Tait said the pair, who both have alcohol abuse problems, began drinking together and an argument soon broke out over how much alcohol was left for them to share.

"He grabbed her by the throat, and tried to push her out of the house. She carried on drinking and he produced a knife from his work clothes. It's described as a Stanley knife," said Ms Tait.

She added: "He held the knife to her throat and said: 'You make one move and I'll slit your throat'."

After escaping his grasp the woman attempted to call the police, but after she was unable to get through to the police she called for a taxi instead and left the property in it.

While on bail for these offences, Parkin, 34, began harassing the woman and her mother by bombarding them with text messages and phone calls between July 11 and July 20, 2017.

"The complainant said she was getting up to 30 text messages a day. She received calls that were from a withheld number, that she realised were made by the defendant when she picked up the phone," added Ms Tait.

When police arrested Parkin, of Fairleigh, Manor for this latest spate of offending, he was found with cocaine in his possession, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Parkin was found guilty of offences of threats to kill and common assault during a trial held at Sheffield Magistrates' Court earlier this year.

He pleaded guilty to charges of harassment and possession of cocaine during an earlier hearing.

James Gould, defending, described the couple's relationship as one that was 'toxic for both parties'.

"Plainly there were issues that they both had that manifested themselves in the argument that escalated as it did," said Mr Gould, adding: "Being remanded into custody has already caused him to lose his job. He has children from a previous relationship, and his incarceration has already jeopardised that relationship."

Recorder Duncan Smith sentenced Parkin to six weeks in prison and granted a restraining order which prevents him from contacting the complainant indefinitely.

He said: "Take my advice, not as a judge, but as a bloke: walk away from that relationship, it's no good. It's no good for you, and it's no good for her."

Recorder Smith told the court that the time Parkin has spent on remand should mean he will either be released today (Tuesday, August 14) or by the end of tomorrow.