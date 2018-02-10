Six men armed with knives rob man on Sheffield street in middle of the day

Six men believed to have been armed with knives reportedly robbed a man on a Sheffield street in the middle of the day.

South Yorkshire Police received reports of a robbery taking place on Clun Street, Burngreave at around 2pm on Thursday, February 8.

A spokesman for Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Police were alerted to an incident that had just occurred on Clun St.

"It was reported that six male offenders believed to be armed with knives had attacked a single male, during the attack, a watch, jewellery and car keys were stolen."