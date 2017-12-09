Six charged with robbery and burglary offences in Sheffield

Six people, including four teenage boys, have been charged with robbery and burglary offences carried out in several different areas of Sheffield.

Richard Greenfield, 38, of Shortbrook Way, Sheffield, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 8 charged with three counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary, possession of cannabis and possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court at a later date.

The charges relate to alleged offences committed in the Waterthorpe and Beighton areas of Sheffield.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with three counts of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery and five counts of possession of a bladed article.

He appeared before Sheffield Youth Court on Friday, December 8.

The charges relate to multiple robberies reported in the Meersbrook Park area of the city.

Three teenage boys, aged 14, 15 and 16-years-old, were also charged with two counts of robbery each. The boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were bailed to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court in January 2018.

The charges relate to two alleged robberies committed in the city centre in October

Lee Webster, 29, of Inkersall Drive, Westfield, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, December 7 charged with burglary.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court at a later date.

In addition, a further five men have been arrested by officers on suspicion of burglary and attempted burglaries across the city.

The five men have all been released under investigation while enquiries continue into each offence.