A single farmer from Doncaster is looking for love – after being unveiled as one of the stars of rural dating show Love In The Countryside.

43-year-old dairy farmer Martin is one of a string of rural types on the hunt for romance in the second series of the BBC show.

Do you want to date Doncaster farmer Martin? (Photo: BBC).

The BBC Two show features men and women – both gay and heterosexual – on the hunt for a partner in among the cows and tractors.

Martin, whose full name has not been revealed, is one of six countryside-based Brits who have been unlucky in love and are on the hunt for their perfect partner.

Presenter Sara Cox will help the six in the hunt for romance in the new series.

Martin says he is on the hunt for his soulmate, and would 'love to have a family and pass the farm over to his kids.”

The dairy farmer, who enjoys country walks with his two Welsh sheepdogs, admits that his devotion for farming hasn’t helped in his quest to find a woman.

For the past few years his main focus has been the family dairy farm, focusing on developing the business and adding a new milking parlour.

Now, with a little more time on his hands, Martin is ready to find his soulmate.

Martin's farm has been in the family since 1952 and says he looking for someone who he can have an intellectual conversation with and to share in both his successes and failures.

Anyone interested in dating Martin can apply HERE