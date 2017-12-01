Singer Kate Rusby soars to new heights to help Meadowhall charity

Acclaimed folk singer Kate Rusby has teamed up with Meadowhall Centre to launch a charity single this Christmas helping to raise funds for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Kate, also known as The Barnsley Nightingale after her home town, has been a full time professional singer for 25 years. She writes and performs her own music and one of her favourite Christmas songs “Home” was chosen by Meadowhall to be part of its Christmas TV advert which first aired on November 6.

The public response to Kate’s soulful vocals on the ad has been so strong that Meadowhall approached Kate to see if she would be interested in releasing it as a limited-edition Christmas single with all proceeds going to the Centre’s charity of the year – Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

The single will be available to buy at Meadowhall customer service desks priced £3, featuring “Home” as well as a brand new song “Big Brave Bill Saves Christmas”.

Meadowhall Marketing Director, Richard Pinfold, said: “Kate has a beautiful voice and regularly plays to sell-out crowds around the country. Her vocals on our advert really resonated with viewers and as soon as it aired we started to get requests asking who the song was by. We decided to ask Kate if she would continue to work with us a little longer, so we could use the song as a one-off single to help Meadowhall’s chosen charity Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.”

Kate, who agreed to take part immediately, added: “This is the first time one of my songs has featured in an advert and I’m just blown away by all the positive comments. I’m delighted my music is reaching new audiences and but also helping to raise funds for a great cause at the same time.”

Helen Mower, Head of Fundraising at Bluebell Wood said: “We are really excited about the CD and getting to meet Kate in person to say thank you. “Home” is a beautiful song and really poignant for this time of year when we are all starting to think about being with our families and friends. Bluebell Wood is a home from home for our families, so we’d like to thank Kate and everyone at Meadowhall for helping us make this Christmas so special.”

Kate recently released her brand-new Christmas album Angels and Men on November 24th. The award-winning singer is about to embark on a nationwide tour in December with selected dates also listed in 2018. To find out more go to www.katerusby.com.

Anyone wishing to order or buy a copy of the CD can find out more by going to www.meadowhall.co.uk/katerusby. Or they can visit www.bluebellwood.org/shop