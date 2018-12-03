Simply Red ‘Live in Rosso’ album tickles Doncaster music fans

Pop icons Simply Red could have found themselves a whole new Doncaster fanbase – by namechecking a local former mining village on their new album.

The band, led by flame-haired frontman Mick Hucknall, have just released a live recording of a 2017 concert in the Netherlands – and its title has caused giggles in Doncaster.

Simply Red's Symphonica in Rosso album.

For Symphonica In Rosso has amused some fans with its name and left them wondering if the album was actually recorded in Rossington.

For anyone not in the know, Rosso is the nickname for the village following on the local tradition of shortening place names such as Edlo (Edlington) and Edo (Edenthorpe).

And despite playing a sell-out show at Doncaster Racecourse in August 2016, sadly, the band’s latest album wasn’t recorded at any of Rossington’s pubs or clubs.

The CD and DVD, which contains favourites such as Holding Back The Years, Fairground and If You Don’t Know Me By Now, was actually recorded at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome in 2017.

However, its title was enough to amuse Doncaster music fans.

Rob Pearson said on Facebook: “Never knew Simply Red had played in Rosso lol.” while Keith Smith quipped: “I live there and never heard a thing.”

Jan Brookes said: “Great title. Nice to know Rosso can attract big bands!”

The title actually stems from an annual concert in Holland which began life in the country in 2006 courtesy of Dutch singer Marc Borsato.

Since then, the regular shows have been headlined by a variety of national and international acts including Lionel Richie.

Last October, Simply Red played three shows accompanied by a 40-piece orchestra.